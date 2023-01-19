Tom Jordan, Back of the Net, external

Last January, we signed Kieffer Moore from Cardiff City when we were fighting for promotion.

Despite not actually starting a game, he came in and scored four goals in four substitute appearances, the most memorable being the goal to clinch promotion.

He was the final piece of the jigsaw to achieve our aim of returning to the Premier League, so turned out to be a massive January signing.

As for our worst, in 2016 we signed Rhoys Wiggins for his fourth spell at the club.

It's fair to say he wasn’t exactly a fans' favourite, so the signing did feel somewhat odd - and he went on to play no part for the club.

A strange and seemingly pointless acquisition.

