Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport in Los Angeles

Chelsea are taking part in pre-season training in Los Angeles this week, basing themselves at UCLA. But it is also a time to highlight their connections with the LA Dodgers, with both teams co-owned by Todd Boehly and Mark Walter.

Former Blues midfielder Joe Cole was invited to throw the first pitch before the Dodgers' game against the Chicago Cubs, which he said was a "massive honour".

Cole admitted he hadn't had too much practice but, after a few warm-up throws, he managed to loop one into the catcher's hand at Dodger Stadium - before the hosts ran out 11-9 winners to continue their impressive winning streak.