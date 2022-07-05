Too good for the Championship, not good enough for the Premier League?

For the third time in five years, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fulham come up to the Premier League looking to emulate their Championship form.

In 2018-19, the Serb scored 11 Premier League goals. In 2020-21, it was just three.

But last season was his best Championship campaign by far, with a record 43 goals in 44 games. Is this the season he finally cracks the top flight?

