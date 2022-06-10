Spanish football expert Tim Vickery has given his verdict on prospective Brighton signing Julio Enciso - and it's not what Albion fans would wish to hear.

Speaking on BBC Radio Sussex, Vickery extols Enciso's talent but thinks a move to the Premier League for the 18-year-old Paraguayan "may be a bridge too far" at this stage in his career.

"He is the most exciting player to come out of Paraguay for a while," said Vickery.

"He is a very fluid runner with the ball but is not just a tricks merchant and dribbler - his goalscoring statistics (one in three for club side Libertad) show how direct he is.

"But Brighton would be buying more on promise than reality. He's still filling out and my fear is that he would be bullied out of the game in Europe.

"The talent is definitely there but, for me, it would be a bridge too far at this stage."