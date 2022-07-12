Carey hopes to add St Johnstone flair

Attacking midfielder Graham Carey is hoping to add frontline flair to St Johnstone this term.

Callum Davidson's side badly lacked goals last season as they survived the drop via the relegation play-off, but 33-year-old summer signing Carey is keen to change that this coming campaign.

"The manager was positive with how he wants to play this season," the former St Mirren and Ross County man told the Scottish Sun, external. "I want to be playing good football, challenging for the top six and going on cup runs.

"For me, it’s more important the team plays well and I can help them finish in a good position in the league, but I’d like to get double figures for goals and assists"