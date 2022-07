Celtic have drawn 2-2 with visitors Blackburn Rovers in their latest pre-season friendly.

Sam Gallagher gave Blackburn a first-minute lead but Celtic were in front by the break after Jota levelled and David Turnbull netted from a free-kick.

A set-piece strike by Ben Brereton Diaz brought Rovers level in a second half peppered by a series of substitutions.

Ange Postecolgou's Scottish Premiership winners next play Legia Warsaw in Poland on Wednesday.