Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Melbourne

Frenkie de Jong, 25, is locked in a contract dispute with Barcelona.

The contractual disagreement centres on deferred payments that were included in the playmaker's new four-year deal, which only became active on 1 July.

There have been widespread reports in Spain that Barcelona have told De Jong he needs to leave for financial reasons.

However, De Jong knows Barcelona must honour his contract if he chooses to remain at the Nou Camp and he is understood to be reluctant to leave without an agreement over his exit terms, which would take into account the deferred payments.

United have alternatives should De Jong not join but are willing to give the situation more time to resolve itself before taking an alternative course.

