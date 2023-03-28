Does midfielder James Maddison need to leave Leicester City to maintain his place in the England team?

That question was debated on the latest episode of The Footballer's Football Podcast on BBC Sounds - and both Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio believe that the answer is 'no'.

Newcastle striker Wilson said: "Ultimately, if you’re playing every week in the Premier League and you’re on form, you do get in the limelight more, which gives you the opportunity to get yourself into the England squad.

"Regardless of where he’s playing, if he’s in that form, he should get that opportunity to play in the England setup. We’ve seen it over the years; I was playing at Bournemouth, which was one of the smallest teams in the Premier League at the time, and I got my opportunity because I was doing it there.

"He is a top player and eventually he will move on from Leicester to a bigger club. I think he deserves that opportunity, especially with how long he’s been at Leicester and what he’s given the club while he’s been there. As regards England, he’s got his opportunity while playing for Leicester and he’s taken that, it seems, and I’m happy for him. I just hope he gets more opportunities."

West Ham forward Michail Antonio added: "I completely agree, I don’t feel he needs to leave. Right now, Declan Rice is in a relegation scrap [with the Hammers] but he plays every single game for England."

