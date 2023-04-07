Robinson on 'crazy industry', blocking out Neilson noise & top-six push

Stephen Robinson has been speaking to the media before St Mirren's Premiership visit to Hearts this weekend.

Here are the key points from the Buddies boss:

  • Robinson says football management is a "crazy job" in a "crazy industry" and he would happily swap league positions with third-place Hearts, whose manager Robbie Neilson is under pressure after a dismal run of form.

  • The Paisley side have to block out the “noise” over Neilson and focus on their own game at Tynecastle.

  • Robinson is reading nothing into Hearts’ run of four straight defeats and says they are still a team “full of talent”.

  • He insists Mirren will have to be at their best to get a positive result as they look to cement a top-six spot.

