Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

Hibs’ slim chances of a third place finish took yet another blow, and they now face missing out on the top six after defeat against struggling Dundee United.

With Hearts losing on Saturday, Hibs went into Sunday’s game knowing that a win would give them the opportunity to leapfrog their city rivals when the two sides meet in the Edinburgh derby next weekend.

However, Hibs have an uncanny knack of failing to deliver when it matters, and yet again they let down the travelling support with an insipid display.

Lee Johnson has earned a reputation as a "streaky" manager, prone to going on long winning or losing runs, and the Hibs boss can have few arguments over that tag during his time in the capital. Unfortunately for the Hibs faithful, the losing streaks seem to be more prevalent and longer than the winning ones.

It’s hard to see what Johnson’s masterplan is. Each defeat ushers in a change of formation, or system, or personnel – sometimes all of the above. Johnson fielded two inexperienced centre halves in CJ Egan-Riley and Will Fish, against Steven Fletcher, and the old head taught them a lesson on Sunday, scoring and winning the decisive penalty.

The Hibs boss pointed to that inexperience in his post-match comments, yet he didn’t have to have to throw the pair in together. Michael Devlin – signed in January as defensive cover – was on the bench. How invaluable could his experience have been on the pitch instead?

Hibs now face a week of build up towards the derby, a match that Johnson has labelled a "cup final". Unfortunately for him, Hibs’ record in such finals over the years is almost as bad as their derby record. His counterpart at Hearts didn’t survive a run of bad results, and it remains to be seen if Johnson will be given more time should the current losing streak continue.