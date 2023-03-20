We asked for your thoughts on Antonio Conte's post-match rant and what it means for Tottenham going forward.

Here are some of your comments:

Paul: He should have been gone a few months ago anyway but his position is untenable now.

Martin: I agree with Conte, there's something fundamentally wrong at Spurs. No fight, no guts when it comes to actually winning a game. I've been a Tottenham supporter for 65 years, I was born in Tottenham, and I don't care if I watch them lose as long as I see some effort, some commitment, at least trying to win.

Stef: Conte needs to point the finger at himself as well. The players are obviously better than the results - losing to Sheffield United, Wolves, and the draw against Southampton. He is the one who is supposed to bring the best out of them. Instead he’s starting to sound like Mourinho, talking about past achievements and blaming everyone else.

Peter: Rubbish from the top down. An owner who doesn't even come to the games, a chairman who runs a good business but desperately bad team on the field, a manager who is pointing everywhere but at himself. No wonder the players are confused! A clean slate required.

Beany: It's about time someone stood up and told the truth about the problems at Spurs.