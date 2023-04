West Ham United and England midfielder Declan Rice would prefer a summer move to Arsenal, with Newcastle United also interested in the 24-year-old. (Talksport), external

Rice is among several English options, including Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, 26, and 27-year-old Brentford forward Ivan Toney being considered by the Magpies as they target four "elite" players this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

