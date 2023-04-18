Chelsea are trying to "put foundations back in" behind the scenes as they continue to struggle on the pitch this season.

That is the view of BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry on the The Far Post podcast, following Chelsea's 2-1 defeat by Brighton on Saturday.

The Blues have had four different coaches take charge of matches this season, sit in the lower half of the Premier League and are 2-0 down in their Champions League quarter-final to reigning European champions Real Madrid going into Tuesday's second leg at Stamford Bridge.

"Already, we are hearing what was going on under Graham Potter. Everyone seems to be having their say and that's not a healthy environment," said Parry.

"Someone has to get hold of it and make it a healthier place to be."

There were images from Stamford Bridge of fans confronting Todd Boehly in the directors' box, while the co-owner himself spoke to the team in the dressing room following the defeat.

"It's almost unprecedented what's happened in the past 12 months at the football club," added Parry.

"At the moment, they're almost trying to drill down and put those foundations back in while trying to be successful on the pitch - and it's really tough.

"It can't be easy for anyone involved and I don't know what Frank Lampard gets out of this at this time."

