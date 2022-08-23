Saveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

The second away game of the season saw us draw against Everton.

Following Brennan Johnson’s goal, an unfortunate late equaliser left us little time to retake the lead. As frustrating as conceding late is, a promising game showed that Forest were in a good position to win.

A draw away in the early stages of the top flight is a good sign.

With the Toffees being favourites to win, their team dominated the post-match conversation. Many claimed they were unlucky, suggesting they were more deserving of a victory.

Perhaps this is based on their establishment in the Premier League as opposed to their performance on the day. Steve Cooper felt we were "much the better team" with a lot of positives to draw from the match.

The initial thrill of having us back seems to have worn off now that it’s clear we’re not here to cruise along near the bottom of the table. Having picked up four points from three games in the Premier League, our mid-table position looks quite appealing.

Now we know away wins are well within our reach, we might even prove to other teams we are far more than just a newcomer to easily pick up points against.