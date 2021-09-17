West Ham v Man Utd: Last time out

West Ham host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

It was a night to forget for West Ham's Craig Dawson, whose own goal gave Man Utd a 1-0 win at Old Trafford in March 2021.

Dawson, then on loan with the Hammers from Watford, turned Bruno Fernandes' corner into his own net early in the second half.

Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood also went close for the hosts in a one-sided contest as West Ham failed to threaten until Said Benrahma's introduction after an hour.

For the first time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Man Utd kept a fourth successive clean sheet and the victory gave them a nine-point lead over West Ham to bolster their Champions League prospects.