Here's what Vardy had to say about his new deal:

"I'm obviously over the moon. Once I heard it was something the club was looking at, there was only one thing that was going to happen, and I was going to sign it. The decision was easy.

"I've been here long enough now that I feel like part of the furniture.

"My legs are still feeling great so I'll carry on helping the club as much as I can, whether that's scoring or assisting, that's what I'm here to do."