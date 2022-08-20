'There was only one thing that was going to happen'
- Published
Here's what Vardy had to say about his new deal:
"I'm obviously over the moon. Once I heard it was something the club was looking at, there was only one thing that was going to happen, and I was going to sign it. The decision was easy.
"I've been here long enough now that I feel like part of the furniture.
"My legs are still feeling great so I'll carry on helping the club as much as I can, whether that's scoring or assisting, that's what I'm here to do."