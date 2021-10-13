Southampton v Leeds: Head-to-head stats

Having won five of their six league meetings with Leeds between 2006 and 2012 (one lost), Southampton lost both of their games against the Whites in the Premier League last season.

Against no team have Leeds won more Premier League games than they have against Southampton (14).

In total, 31 of Leeds’ 35 Premier League goals against Southampton have been scored in the second half of games, including each of the last 13 in a row. Of all teams to have scored 20+ goals against an opponent in the competition, Leeds against Southampton is the highest ratio scored after half-time (89%).