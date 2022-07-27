Transfer news: Schmeichel agrees to join Nice but Foxes yet to approve it

Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel has agreed to join French club Nice but the move has not been approved as the Foxes are yet to find a replacement for him (L'Equipe - in French)

Club chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha says they've had no offers for midfielder Youri Tielemans, whose contract with the Foxes runs out next summer. (Metro)

Chelsea are considering a move for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. (Mail)

Meanwhile, Leicester, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are weighing up a move for Strasbourg striker Ludovic Ajorque. (Football Insider)

