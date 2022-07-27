Transfer news: Schmeichel agrees to join Nice but Foxes yet to approve it
- Published
Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel has agreed to join French club Nice but the move has not been approved as the Foxes are yet to find a replacement for him (L'Equipe - in French), external
Club chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha says they've had no offers for midfielder Youri Tielemans, whose contract with the Foxes runs out next summer. (Metro), external
Chelsea are considering a move for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. (Mail), external
Meanwhile, Leicester, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are weighing up a move for Strasbourg striker Ludovic Ajorque. (Football Insider), external
Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column