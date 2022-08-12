Sutton's predictions: Man City v Bournemouth

Sutton's prediction: 5-0

Erling Haaland is going to be licking his lips before this one. If Manchester City score the first goal, Bournemouth are in trouble.

I suspect the Cherries will try for damage limitation if they do go behind, but I'm not sure that will work.

Bournemouth are the tallest team in the Premier League - and they are probably going to take the biggest walloping this weekend.

Serge's prediction: 4-0

This might be quite a big scoreline. Erling Haaland making his home debut is just frightening - I wouldn't want to be anywhere near that. Liverpool will push them all the way again, but City are still the team to beat in the title race.

Find out how Sutton and Pizzorno think the rest of the weekend's action will go and vote on the result you expect here