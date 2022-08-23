'Does Conte really need James?'

Transfer gossip daily banner

Dan James' rumoured move to Tottenham is one which football reporter Alison Bender can see happening.

She told the Football Gossip Daily podcast: "I think Tottenham are being a bit greedy, to be honest. We've seen they can actually play really badly but still manage a win because of the attacking threat they have got.

"Leeds have bought a couple of forward options so it’s going to make him even more surplus to requirements. But does Conte really need him? I guess he is just thinking we’ve got lots of competitions, it’s a World Cup year, it’s going to be tiring.

"Maybe they are going to make some signings like that. I think Spurs want a loan move but Leeds want the money so we will see what happens. But I can see this one happening."

Listen to the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds