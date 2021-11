⚽️ International round-up ⚽️



πŸ‡©πŸ‡ͺ @IlkayGuendogan scored the opener in Germany's 9-0 win over Liechtenstein.



πŸ‡ͺπŸ‡Έ Rodrigo and @Laporte both featured in Spain's victory against Greece.



πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¦ Zinchenko played the full 90 in Ukraine's friendly against Bulgaria.#ManCity pic.twitter.com/OKP2IW8G1X