Tottenham v Leeds: Team News

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring problem while on international duty with Argentina.

Oliver Skipp is banned for accumulating five yellow cards, while fellow midfielder Giovani lo Celso is doubtful with a minor injury.

Leeds will again be without striker Patrick Bamford and right-back Luke Ayling because of respective ankle and knee injuries.

Left-back Junior Firpo and Jamie Shackleton, who has been deputising for Ayling, are both fit again and could be involved on Sunday.

Who makes your Spurs starting XI?

Pick and share your Leeds XI here