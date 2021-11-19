Tottenham v Leeds: Team News
Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring problem while on international duty with Argentina.
Oliver Skipp is banned for accumulating five yellow cards, while fellow midfielder Giovani lo Celso is doubtful with a minor injury.
Leeds will again be without striker Patrick Bamford and right-back Luke Ayling because of respective ankle and knee injuries.
Left-back Junior Firpo and Jamie Shackleton, who has been deputising for Ayling, are both fit again and could be involved on Sunday.
Who makes your Spurs starting XI?