'Conte figures heavily in Spurs' thoughts'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The decision was taken because of a combination of mixed results, style of play and fan reaction.

There is sympathy internally as Nuno Espirito Santo did not come in at the easiest time and has had to handle a lot of difficult situations, including Harry Kane.

Also, the early indications are Antonio Conte figures heavily in their thoughts.

They negotiated with Conte following Jose Mourinho’s exit but opted not to do a deal amid concern over the Italian’s demands.

It is thought Conte wants to get back to management after leaving Inter Milan in the summer and he doesn’t appear to be at the top of the list of potential candidates to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if he leaves Manchester United.