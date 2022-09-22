A﻿lex Howell, BBC Sport

The England squad is blessed with an abundance of talented right-backs, which comes with its own issues, but there is not much depth at left-back.

For the last international break in June, Gareth Southgate did not choose a recognised left-sided defender, with Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier playing the majority of the minutes there and James Justin of Leicester City called up for his first international cap.

The Justin experiment didn't work and Southgate has again opted for a player who was so key in the run to the Euro 2020 final: Luke Shaw. However, Shaw is a player having a difficult time at club level with Manchester United.

Southgate has also picked Chelsea's Ben Chilwell for this squad but, like Shaw, he has not played many minutes leading up to these fixtures as he regains fitness following injury.

Chilwell has the best minutes-to-goals-conceded ratio this season, but with the caveat that he has had limited playing time. Shaw is the only full-back to have played fewer club minutes than Chilwell, but he is bottom of the table.