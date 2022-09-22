'Hammell a breath of fresh air'

W﻿e asked for your views on Motherwell's season so far.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

Ross: Stevie Hammell has been a breath of fresh air - he's replaced turgid, negative football, where players played out of position, with a positive passing game. It's not perfect - we are missing too many chances and our defence still hits the self-destruct button occasionally, but watching Motherwell is actually enjoyable again!

A﻿non: The early signs under Hammell are promising. More cutting edge needed - and we tend to be over-reliant on Kevin van Veen for goals - but the feelgood factor has been restored after Graham Alexander's time.