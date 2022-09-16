M﻿otherwell winger Joe Efford has revealed how he is thankful to be back at full fitness after a bout of Covid-19 resulted in early season struggles.

"﻿When I was growing up I had asthma and I think it brought my asthma back," the American forward said. "I wasn't on an inhaler for 10 years and the Covid hit me and it came back right away.

"In a few games I was really struggling and I was struggling in training, so I went to the doctor and he prescribed me an inhaler and I haven't had any problems since."

Efford, who signed from Belgian side Waasland-Beveren in January, is also responding well to "the really positive environment" at Motherwell under new boss Steven Hammell.

"The guys are really on board with what they are trying to do, taking in all the positivity, it is a good sign," Efford added. "I'm feeling more positive and confident."