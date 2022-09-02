Graham Potter says new signing Billy Gilmour can learn of senior figures at the club and feels striker Deniz Undav will be "ready" when called upon.

Speaking about Undav, the Brighton manager said: "He is a different profile to Danny Welbeck, different attributes. We are getting to know him and him us.

"He probably has to be a little bit patient at the moment but that's to be understood as the team has been doing well. We understand his quality. There will be a time when we need those qualities and that's when he has to show he is ready. He will be, he is fighting every day."