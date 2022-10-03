P﻿hil McNulty, Chief football writer at Emirates Stadium

Spurs may argue over the merits of Emerson Royal's red card but it was a poor challenge in a position where he actually had no need to engage with Gabriel Martinelli. Antonio Conte was instantly infuriated by the challenge itself although he was clearly not expecting the punishment that followed.

Conte's side have not been pleasing on the eye this season but they have been digging out results until this first Premier League defeat of the campaign.

Spurs had a spell of threat after Harry Kane's penalty, and indeed the game's first big chance when Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale blocked Richarlison, but they were lacklustre and dominated in all areas.

There was no coming back after the sort of inexplicable mistake Hugo Lloris, for all his big reputation, can be guilty of committing, and Royal's red card only pushed any prospect of even a point further into the distance.

Kane and Son Heung-min, who was later substituted along with Richarlison, could not get into the game.

Spurs were well beaten long before the end, Conte cut a resigned figure in his technical area and this was another miserable north London derby away day for manager, player and supporters.