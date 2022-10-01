M﻿att Gault, BBC Sport

A﻿fter four weeks without a game, Crystal Palace were quickly reminded of the cruel nature of Premier League football at the hands of Chelsea in an entertaining London derby.

I﻿t started so well for Palace, too, Odsonne Edouard poking them into a seventh-minute lead.

With Eberechi Eze twice coming close to doubling their lead soon after, it looked as though Patrick Vieira's side were well-placed to hand Graham Potter a defeat in his first Premier League game at the Chelsea helm.

B﻿ut Palace's enthusiasm was quickly replaced by anger following the officials' decision not to send Thiago Silva off for a deliberate handball.

T﻿o rub salt into Palace's wounds, Silva then teed up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's leveller.

A﻿nd while Palace will feel hard done by, they simply couldn't replicate their early-game momentum in the second half before Conor Gallagher deepened Vieira's woe by popping up with a late winner for the visitors, returning to haunt the club for whom he starred on loan last season.

In the end, it's another defeat for Palace - their third this season - but Vieira will surely be targeting points from the next three games, all of which pit the Eagles against sides also in the bottom half (Leeds, Leicester and Wolves).