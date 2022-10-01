Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku both scored twice as RB Leipzig warmed up for Wednesday's Champions League visit by Celtic with a 4-0 win over Bochum.

Werner scored his 100th goal for the club to ease Leipzig into a 15th-minute lead over the side sitting bottom of the Bundesliga without a win and in their first match under new head coach Thomas Letsch.

France forward Nkunku won and converted a penalty kick to extend the lead eight minutes later, with Werner adding the third shortly after the break.

Nkunku had the chance to score a second penalty but struck a post before completing the scoring five minutes from time - a league-leading 19th goal this calendar year, including six this season.

It is a second straight home win since Marco Rose was appointed head coach, although the previous 3-0 success over Borussia Dortmund was followed by two away losses - 2-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League and 3-0 to Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Now 10th in the Bundesliga, Leipzig will hope to secure their first points in Group F in the first part of their home and away double header with the Scottish champions.