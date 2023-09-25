We asked for your views on Sunday's game between Arsenal and Tottenham.

Here are some of your comments:

Arsenal fans

Ben: Two points lost which is frustrating. We simply can't concede such sloppy goals if we're going to mount a serious title challenge. Arteta also needs to sort out the goalkeeper situation and tell us his reasons. I feel for Ramsdale as he's not done much wrong.

Alec: Honestly I'm not sure if we have what it takes to go to the next level and be real title contenders. PSV is the only match so far that's been convincing for the full 90 minutes, but for the rest we're making too many mistakes and wasting too many chances. The backup players are struggling to make an impact in response to mounting injuries.

Alastair: Very disappointing lack of spine for Arsenal, especially once Declan Rice went off. Terrible mistake for Spurs' second goal. It was a shame that Trossard and Martinelli were missing as I think they would've made the difference.

Stoney: I’ll take a draw any time against Spurs, especially when we struggle to make chances. We need a real striker, I was unhappy with Eddie today. I think he had another lacklustre game and looked like he couldn’t be bothered. He is slow most of the time and the game stands still when the ball is at his feet. We need to act in January to fix our front position.

Tottenham fans

Tom: The view before this game said if Spurs play in their open style, they would be "slaughtered" and "destroyed". No such thing happened. We played the way we wanted to and got a decent result. We can be happy with that. Bring on Liverpool.

Scott: This was really our first game against what is considered to be one of the top teams. Over the past three seasons we would've rolled over and been beaten easily after 30 minutes, but we competed for the full match and the stats back this up. There's now a spine to the team from goalkeeper to the front-line.

Kelechi: Belief - the lads showed dozens of it! We were a bit shaky and lucky at the beginning, but eventually the game became evenly poised. It was quite the test for us today, I'm glad Son took his chances superbly. A sharper Brennan is an interesting idea waiting to happen, but not a bad outing today.

Mark: Ange and the team are redefining the term 'Spursy'. Another performance full of desire, determination and positive intent. I’m loving watching my team again. COYS!