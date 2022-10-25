'Fingers need extracted - and pronto - after galling week'

Paul McNicoll, The Dode Fox Podcast, external

Last week, my podcast buddy Ronny stated that a week is a long time in football. He wasn't wrong.

An upbeat mood went with the team as they travelled down to Killie last Tuesday for a League Cup quarter-final, but 90 minutes later it had all but evaporated. A meek exit of that competition saw to that.

Still, we could always regain some positivity down in Paisley. Or not, as the case would be.

Football can be cruel at times. It can give you the highest of highs but also leave you spitting teeth in anger and frustration.

This week, the life of a Dundee United fan has been filled with far too much spitting of the teeth and the team had better believe they are now in a dogfight at the wrong end of the table this season.

Fingers need extracted, and pronto.