W﻿e asked for your reaction after Saturday's game at King Power Stadium.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

L﻿eicester fans

Marcel: I must say I'm impressed with Leicester defence. We really look like a top-class side one again. We should be more adventurous up top with Daka, Iheanacho and Vardy. Other than that, I reckon top-10 finish is really possible.

Conal: Technically, we were vastly improved compared with previous games. After many chances to grab a point, we were ultimately beaten by a wonder goal from a wonder player. It was great to see Soyuncu play a part. Now, let's see what we can do against Everton.

George: Foxes are improving defensively. However, there is still no cutting edge up front. We should be going at teams like wounded animals to win.

M﻿anchester City fans

Stuart: A truly wonderful team that don't get enough credit for what they are achieving.

Howard: Solid performance. Grealish seems to have been given a free role, so he's now starting to shine. We had to play a different game without Haaland and we proved we have the players who can step up in his absence. Strong bench. Stones fit again and looked class - just in time for the World Cup.

Boketonou: De Bruyne's free-kick was magnificent. It was a tough game with Leicester parking the bus. They wanted to break City on counter-attacking, like they did in 2020-21 - but they failed.