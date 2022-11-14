M﻿ike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

I﻿ had a chat with someone involved in the Brentford setup after Saturday's victory. Their plan? Keep Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne - and to some extent Phil Foden - out of the game. If you keep them quiet you have a chance.

I﻿ think it was more than that because they were dominant for the first 10 minutes and rightly deserved Ivan Toney's opener.

A﻿s expected the momentum swung back in Manchester City's favour, few would argue against Foden's leveller being warranted.

B﻿ut in the second half that's where we saw the game plan more. Haaland barely touched the ball, when he did it was not threatening David Raya. De Bruyne's poor game was a combination of his own doing and Brentford's tight marking.

A﻿s the game opened up, the danger was Brentford could catch City on the break. The pace of Wissa, the speed of the fresh legs on Dasilva and the positioning of Toney.

M﻿aybe the striker sent a message to Gareth Southgate given his disappointment over not being selected in the World Cup squad. For City's internationals - it's a hangover into the World Cup they didn't want.