'Playing against Jovic was tough' - Cochrane's learning curve

Hearts’ Alex Cochrane has credited Stephen Kingsley for helping him through the steep learning curve of filling in as makeshift centre-half.

The wing-back has been deployed in central defence this season due to injuries to the likes of Craig Halkett, Kye Rowles and and Nathaniel Atkinson.

Hearts have conceded 16 goals in five matches, including two heavy defeats to Fiorentina, and Cochrane said: "It's been a learning curve for me. I have had to learn whilst I have been playing, and in training as well.

"I have never done it before but with Stephen Kingsley next to me, he has helped me a lot. I think it's only good for my experience to play there.

"I mean, Luka Jovic is a top-quality player. Playing against him was tough, it was something I had to be fully alert for, but it's only going to benefit me for my future career."