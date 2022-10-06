Rodgers on winning, Maddison and Bournemouth
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester’s game at Bournemouth on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Wilfred Ndidi will be out “for a little bit” after picking up a hamstring strain. Nampalys Mendy is also “unlikely” after a clash of knees in training.
He wants his players to back up Monday’s encouraging win over Nottingham Forest: "I said it was a season-changing game that could change the mood. There was the connection between players and supporters. It was vibrant. We need to take the energy into our next game."
On the standards set in defence: "If you can keep a clean sheet, great. That’s always the mantra going into any game, you always want to be strong defensively.. You saw how connected the team were without the ball the other night. That’s the standard."
He praised James Maddison’s ever-increasing influence: "There’s no doubt his maturity on and off the pitch has developed. He talks the game so well because he has a passion for it. He’s definitely a respected voice within the squad."
On opponents Bournemouth, who are unbeaten in four under Gary O’Neil: "Gary has done really well. I’m delighted to see because he was a very good player. He’s looked to make them difficult to beat and they have some really good players."