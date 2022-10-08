J﻿ess Anderson, BBC Sport

W﻿olves suffered their third consecutive Premier League loss in their first match since Bruno Lage was sacked last weekend.

I﻿nterim boss Steve Davis' side were hemmed back in their own half for the first period and struggling to get Diego Costa, making his first start since joining the club, in the game.

C﻿helsea could have had more in the first half as Wolves' lack of attacking threat continues to be a problem.

There was a﻿ brighter spell in the first 15 minutes of the second half where Adama Traore and Matheus Nunes got on the ball more but Christian Pulisic's goal took the wind out of the visitors.

Y﻿es, they have injuries, but they have scored only three goals in this campaign, the lowest of any Premier League side and remain stuck in the relegation zone.

D﻿avis admitted he does not know whether he will still be in charge next week but Wolves could do with a bit of luck, and quick.