F﻿rank Lampard believes Everton are reaping the rewards of hard work on the training ground with their defensive excellence this season - but says there is still a long way to go.

E﻿verton have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League so far, a statistic that has been attributed to a new centre-back duo of experienced stalwarts James Tarkowski and Conor Coady.

"﻿They are a hugely important partnership for us and are setting good standards here," said Lampard. "But you defend as a team and that's what we have worked on.

"﻿Sometimes it takes time in training to work on stuff and feel the benefits. What we do have is a great spirit and organisation. We've worked very hard in training to be solid and try to have a good base when we don't have the ball.

"﻿Realistically, we know it may change. We know the Premier League is unforgiving but if we drop our standards then it will."

L﻿ampard also paid tribute to club captain Seamus Coleman, who excelled on his first appearance of the season at Southampton.

C﻿oleman's contract expires next June and Lampard says there is a place for him at Goodison Park moving forward.

"﻿He is one of the best people I've worked with in this game and he always does the right thing," said Lampard. "He deserves whatever he wants in whatever capacity is available."