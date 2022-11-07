F﻿ormer England midfielder Kieron Dyer believes "world-class managers improve players", suggesting Mikel Arteta's work with the Arsenal squad pushes him towards that bracket.

D﻿yer highlighted the evolution of Granit Xhaka from destructive midfielder to ball-playing creator as more evidence that Arteta's coaching is lifting players to new heights.

"﻿They bossed the game [at Chelsea] and thoroughly deserved the three points," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "The manager deserves great credit for getting an extra 10% out of everyone.

"﻿Going blow for blow with Manchester Cityis great credit and they have beaten the big teams. Even the one they lost against Manchester United - if they played that again eight times, they'd probably win six of them."

D﻿yer said it would not have been a surprise if Arteta had been sacked after Arsenal's late-season implosion last year cost them a place in the Champions League - but added the results prove the value of patience.

"﻿He's often said to trust the process and it goes to show what patience can bring," he said. "Arteta looks like a manager who cares for his players and you would want to play for him.

"﻿I think they'll give City a run for their money for a long period this season."

