I﻿an Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

A change in competition won’t do Liverpool any harm on Wednesday, and if they can secure safe passage through to the knockout phase of the Champions League, it’ll give Jurgen Klopp’s team a big boost going into Saturday’s home game against Leeds United.

Yes, the defeat at Nottingham Forest was as disappointing as it was surprising, and clearly, Liverpool will not have expected to be so far off the pace after 11 games.

But if it’s not to be a title challenge this season, then a top-four finish is definitely still there to be won, plus all the cup competitions.

So maybe it’s a season that can still provide success, and no-one really knows how things may be affected by the World Cup break.

And by then, the Reds should have Luis Diaz back. Diaz has been brilliant since arriving last season, so his absence has been felt. The return of Curtis Jones gives an extra option in midfield, which coupled with the development shown by Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, also underlines how promising the future looks.

Liverpool will want to sort Champions League qualification out at Ajax later - and by the time the competition resumes in February, they may look a totally different proposition.