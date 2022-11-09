S﻿ky Sports reporter Geoff Shreeves has interviewed more than 400 Premier League managers - and he believes Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is one of the most savvy he's encountered.

K﻿lopp has sound media experience from his time in Germany and Shreeves told BBC Scotland's Sacked In The Morning podcast it has given him an obvious understanding of how to handle the press in England.

"﻿Jurgen will be the first to admit he can be a bit salty after the game," said Shreeves. "But the way he sees it is that we get him when he's euphoric and all smiles after a victory or winning a trophy.

"If we're going to enjoy those moments, then we need to accept him when he's testy and pushes back a little bit. I think that's totally fine and goes with the territory."

A﻿sked about who his favourite manager was, Shreeves was hard-pushed, but did have a fond word for a former Liverpool boss.

"Gerard Houllier was one of the kindest people you'd ever meet and he was one of the many managers I've had a great bond with," he said.

W﻿hich manager did Shreeves have a spectacular fall out with?

A﻿nd how does he manage to get a good quote out of someone following a difficult defeat?

