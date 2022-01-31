The clock is ticking away on the January transfer window, so what have you made of Mikel Arteta's ins and outs at Arsenal so far? And what does the Gunners boss still need to do?

Here are some of your comments:

Abu: Arsenal really need an Andrey Arshavin type January signing, who gave the team a huge boost in the top four race that season.

Peter: Striker an obvious requirement plus a linking midfielder, like Thomas Partey, but consistent - Aaron Ramsey?

Luke: Of course as an Arsenal fan I'd love for us to make a big signing today, but flinging £75m on a striker who isn't guaranteed to secure us top four would be a big gamble. Edu wasted this whole window trying for Vlahovic with no back-up option and we're now suffering the consequences.

Let us know what you want to see from the Gunners before the transfer window shuts