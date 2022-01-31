Burnley have confirmed the signing of Wolfsburg’s forward Wout Weghorst on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 29-year-old passed his medical over the weekend and will take the number nine shirt vacated by Chris Wood who moved to Newcastle earlier this month.

"Wout is a player our scouts have been strong on for some time," boss Sean Dyche said. "We feel he can add to all that we do at Burnley.

Weghorst has made 12 appearances for the Netherlands, scoring twice.