Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Social media. Fans' opinions. It can be a strange mix. When Raheem Sterling was announced as the December player of the month in the Premier League, the first replies I saw were: "Mount robbed" and "WHAT?"

Hold on a second. Raheem Sterling scored five goals and assisted one in the final month of 2021. He's rediscovered his form and is proving influential once again for Manchester City.

OK, he came out the traps slowly this season. After a busy summer with England it took him until November to get his first goal for City, but since then he's taken off.

The opener against Watford, finished when the Blues had already missed a couple of chances. The decisive penalty against Wolves - whether you agreed with the decision or not - he still had to bury the chance. Comprehensive at Newcastle. Two against Leicester in a game that required a clinical edge.

Tricky on the wing, finding those spaces down the middle, or being the poacher when needed. Sterling is back to his best.

He's worked hard to get back to his best, and sometimes only goals get you noticed. Well, this is recognition fully deserved.