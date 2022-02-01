It was another bumper transfer deadline day in the Premier League on Monday as top flight clubs splashed out £295m across the month - making it the second-highest spending January in history.

How did Manchester City do in the transfer window? Here are all the ins and outs at the Etihad Stadium:

In

Julian Alvarez [River Plate, £14.1m, returns on loan to River Plate until July)

Out

Luke Bolton (Salford), Sammy Robinson (Port Vale), Matt Smith (MK Dons), Camron Gbadebo (Colchester), Finley Burns (Swansea), Patrick Roberts (Sunderland), Tommy Doyle (Cardiff), Luka Ilic (Troyes), James Trafford (Bolton), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke), Ferran Torres (Barcelona)

