This is probably the biggest game of the weekend, when you think about how much is riding on it.

Both teams ended six-game losing runs last weekend, with Norwich beating Everton and Watford drawing at Newcastle.

Norwich's win was the only victory any of the bottom four teams have managed between them in the 20 league games they have played in total since 4 December.

It lifted the Canaries up two places off the bottom of the table and shows how precious three points would be to both of these sides here.

The scenario will probably make it a very nervy match, with both teams afraid of making a mistake, but I think home advantage will help the Hornets edge it - just about.

Call Me Loop's prediction: Norwich will be feeling confident after beating Everton but I am not sure things will go their way this time. My best friend's dad and brother are Norwich fans so I am going to give them a goal, but I think Watford will take the three points. 2-1

