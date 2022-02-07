Jurgen Klopp praised Harvey Elliott's "fairytale" comeback after his elegant swivel and finish rounded off Liverpool's win over Cardiff.

"Coming on is a great step and scoring this nice goal is a proper fairytale," Klopp said. "He was over the moon and that is properly touching."

Having not played for a fortnight, Liverpool fielded a strong side against Championship Cardiff, whose manager Steve Morison fielded an inexperienced team.

Liverpool had 82% of possession in the first half without scoring before running out winners in the second.

Klopp was also delighted with the contribution of new signing Luis Diaz who set up Takumi Minamino for a close-range finish.

"The goal he set was absolutely incredible high-press," Klopp said. "I love it."