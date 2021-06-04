Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw have been named in the Professional Footballers' Association's Premier League team of the year.

Midfielder Fernandes scored 18 goals and provided 12 assists in 37 appearances as United finished second in the table.

Shaw featured in 32 league matches and scored the second goal in the 2-0 derby victory at Manchester City in March. He created 72 chances in the Premier League in 2020-21 - the second-most of any defender in the division.

The team is voted for by fellow players.

