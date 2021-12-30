Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris is open to a return to former club Nice when his contract with the London club runs out in the summer. (Foot Mercato, via Mail), external

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has told England keeper Dean Henderson he will not be allowed to leave the club in January, with Tottenham monitoring the 24-year-old's situation. (Manchester Evening News), external

Juventus would be willing to sell 21-year-old Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski for 35-40m euros (£29m-34m) in January, with Tottenham, Arsenal and Bayern Munich the main contenders. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia), external

