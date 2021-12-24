Thomas Frank is feeling positive heading into the second half of the season, despite Brentford's recent lack of games.

The Bees had their past two Premier League games postponed, but are still 12th in the table after 16 games.

"I'm very pleased," said Frank. "I would say, from the Everton game to the Chelsea game, all five performances were very good.

"We were very strong defensively, giving very limited chances away to the opponents and trying to build more on the attacking side.

"I'm pleased, we're in a good place and we'd like to carry on."

Frank is expecting another tight game against Brighton after the Seagull's scored a 90th-minute winner when the sides last met back in September.

He said: "It was a totally even game but if there should have been a narrow winner it should have been us.

"They just showed a bit of quality and class in the last minute with Trossard.

"It will be two teams that try to get on the ball. The team that shows the quality in the crucial moments will win the game and hopefully that will be us."